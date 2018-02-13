WANDERERS INCIDENT
Imran Tahir ‘racially abused by spectator’
Social media video shows leg-spinner Tahir rowing with spectator over ‘racial and verbal abuse’
SA team manager Mohammed Moosajee said on Monday an investigation had been launched after an Indian fan was ejected from the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday after allegedly racially abusing Imran Tahir.
The alleged incident happened during the fourth ODI between SA and India.
A video surfaced on social media showing leg-spinner Tahir in an altercation with an "unknown fan".
"My understanding from Imran’s perspective is that he was racially and verbally abused by a certain gentleman throughout the match‚" Moosajee said.

"He reported the incident to the stadium security.
"Two of the security personnel accompanied him to identify the perpetrator.
"When he got up there, there were hostile verbal exchanges. To neutralise the situation they removed him and brought him back to the changeroom."
Moosajee said Cricket SA was investigating the incident.
"The people sitting there were a cross-section of SA and India fans. According to Imran it was an Indian fan.
"We just want to get an idea from the stadium security‚ their input into what happened. Once we have understanding of that then we will be able to have a better understanding of things."
Pakistan-born Tahir has played 20 Tests, 84 ODIs and 36 T20 internationals for SA.
