WANDERERS INCIDENT

Imran Tahir 'racially abused by spectator'

Social media video shows leg-spinner Tahir rowing with spectator over ‘racial and verbal abuse’

13 February 2018 - 05:30 Alvin Reeves
Imran Tahir. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Imran Tahir. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

SA team manager Mohammed Moosajee said on Monday an investigation had been launched after an Indian fan was ejected from the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday after allegedly racially abusing Imran Tahir.

The alleged incident happened during the fourth ODI between SA and India.

A video surfaced on social media showing leg-spinner Tahir in an altercation with an "unknown fan".

"My understanding from Imran’s perspective is that he was racially and verbally abused by a certain gentleman throughout the match‚" Moosajee said.

Video of Proteas spin bowler Imran Tahir being verbally and racially abused by a group of spectators during the fourth One-Day International against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. (Video supplied)

"He reported the incident to the stadium security.

"Two of the security personnel accompanied him to identify the perpetrator.

"When he got up there, there were hostile verbal exchanges. To neutralise the situation they removed him and brought him back to the changeroom."

Moosajee said Cricket SA was investigating the incident.

"The people sitting there were a cross-section of SA and India fans. According to Imran it was an Indian fan.

"We just want to get an idea from the stadium security‚ their input into what happened. Once we have understanding of that then we will be able to have a better understanding of things."

Pakistan-born Tahir has played 20 Tests, 84 ODIs and 36 T20 internationals for SA.

TimesLIVE

Match-winning innings just the ticket for Heinrich Klaasen

The big hitting Proteas wicket-keeper/batsman turns into Pink one-day international hero
Sport
1 day ago

AB in the frame for comeback at the Bullring

A player of De Villiers’s calibre could change the Proteas’ fortunes
Sport
4 days ago

Glenn Maxwell’s ton does it for the Aussies

The all-rounder’s 105 and three wickets scuttle England
Sport
5 days ago

Moonsamy in line for first-class debut

The 21-year-old Moonsamy‚ who doubles as wicketkeeper‚ was in form during the Momentum One Day Cup
Sport
5 days ago

Rabada says SA are still in with a shout

Resurgent India lead ODI series two-nil 2-0 but anything can happen with four matches still to play
Sport
6 days ago

A rude awakening for Proteas stand-in captain

Aiden Markram says the nine-wicket thumping by India is an eye-opening and chastening experience
Sport
7 days ago

