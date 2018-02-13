Imran Tahir ‘racially abused by spectator’

SA team manager Mohammed Moosajee said on Monday an investigation had been launched after an Indian fan was ejected from the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday after allegedly racially abusing Imran Tahir.

The alleged incident happened during the fourth ODI between SA and India.

A video surfaced on social media showing leg-spinner Tahir in an altercation with an "unknown fan".

"My understanding from Imran’s perspective is that he was racially and verbally abused by a certain gentleman throughout the match‚" Moosajee said.