Sport / Cricket

TITANS

Moonsamy in line for first-class debut

08 February 2018 - 05:30 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Opportunity: Rivaldo Moonsamy says he has been waiting for the chance to play four-day matches for the Titans. Picture: BACKPAGEPIX
Titans coach Mark Boucher is expected to hand highly rated batsman Rivaldo Moonsamy his four-day debut when the Gauteng team resumes its Sunfoil Series programme against the Cape Cobras at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Moonsamy‚ who doubles as wicketkeeper‚ was in form during the Momentum One Day Cup in which he featured in 10 of Titans’ matches and Boucher is ready to unleash him in four-day cricket.

"I have been waiting for an opportunity to play in the four-day competition for a long time and I hope I can make it count like I did in the One Day Cup‚" said Moonsamy as top-of-the-log Titans prepared for the visit by the Cobras.

"That was a start for me and I have good confidence going into the Sunfoil Series because I have done well for Northerns as well," he said. "I think I have grown a lot as a player because I used to just go out and play shots.

"But I took responsibility and now I am a senior player in the Northerns set-up, where I try to lead by example. That has been a big factor in my growth and I try to give 110% even if I don’t score any runs."

Cobras senior player and spinner Dane Piedt said his side needed to be more aggressive and improve its fielding in the remaining five matches of the campaign as it looks to lay hands on the trophy. "We want to be a lot more aggressive and clinical and every player must take responsibility‚" Piedt said.

"The No7 position will be important and I might bat there, with Kyle Verreynne moving up to No6‚ where he will have added responsibility.

"Justin Ontong has retired and joined the South African senior team and Stiaan van Zyl is an ideal replacement."

In other matches‚ the Knights are up against the Dolphins at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, while the Lions hit the road to Buffalo Park in East London to take on the Warriors‚ with all matches starting at 10am.

TimesLIVE

