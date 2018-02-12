Two weeks ago Proteas wicket-keeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen could not get tickets for the Pink ODI but as fate would have it‚ he turned out to be the hero in SA’s much-needed five-wicket victory over India at the Bullring on Saturday.

Klaasen delivered a delightful unbeaten knock of 43 from 27 balls‚ which included five boundaries and a six‚ as SA took the series to 3-1 with two matches, in Port Elizabeth and Centurion, remaining.

During his time on the field as the Proteas chased down a revised target of 202‚ Klaasen shared a match-winning partnership of 72 with David Miller (39) and an unbeaten 33 with Andile Phehlukwayo (23) as SA registered their first victory in the series.

"It was an unbelievable experience for me and something that I have always dreamed of‚" said the Titans player, who admitted that he had never played in front of such a lively crowd before.

"I just said to Aiden Markram now that two weeks ago I told my missus that I don’t have tickets for the game and now this.

"The crowd was unbelievable. I have never experienced something like this before and there were some stages … when the crowd just went ballistic.

"I couldn’t hear any nicks or stuff like that… it was an unbelievable vibe."

The Proteas went into the Pink ODI under pressure having lost the first three matches and Klaasen‚ who replaced the injured Quinton de Kock‚ said the match victory was a huge confidence booster for the last two games.

"To have the win under our belts has lifted the spirit and the belief in the change room and it is nice to have a guy like AB [De Villiers] back with us because the environment changes.

"He has a huge influence in the change room and we are proud to keep the unbeaten Pink ODI record intact."

Klaasen said he was happy with his contribution.

"I spoke to our spin coach, Claude Henderson, and I said I just wanted to get that first knock out of the way to settle the nerves.

"Just like last season on the domestic front‚ I just wanted to get the first knock out of the way in four-day cricket and settle down," said Klaasen.

"I know I can play at this level and this performance means the world to me.

"It is better than scoring a hundred or anything like that," he said. "And I am happy that I helped my country to win an important game of cricket."

