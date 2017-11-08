The Caledonian and Refilwe Stadiums will receive multimillion-rand makeovers, after the City of Tshwane allocated more than R100m towards the refurbishment of the two venues.

The budget has been approved and according to Ntsiki Mokhotho‚ a member of the mayoral committee for sport and recreational services‚ they are looking to have the stadiums fully operational by 2020.

“R78m has been budgeted for Caledonian and R38m for Refilwe Stadium and we are waiting for the tender process to run its course‚” she said.

“The commitment is there from the city to make sure that all our sporting and recreational facilities are restored to high standards so that they are able to serve our people.”

Mokhotho said they had held discussions with SuperSport United, and hoped that the former PSL champions could become anchor tenants at the 114-year old Caledonian Stadium‚ similarly to the arrangement between the Blue Bulls Company and Loftus Versfeld in Hatfield.

Arcadia Shepherds have been using the Caledonian stadium for more than a decade.

“We had discussions with SuperSport United officials with the view of signing a memorandum of understanding‚ but nothing has been agreed to yet and talks are continuing.

“It would make sense for whoever is going to use the stadium to also take care of its day-to-day running, like the Blue Bulls Company are doing at Loftus‚” she said.

United director of football Stan Matthews was not available to comment.

It is believed that United wanted to partner with the city in the upgrading of the venue because it wanted owning rights at the stadium.

As far as the other Tshwane venues were concerned‚ Mokhotho said Refilwe Stadium in Cullinan was incomplete and no money had been set aside for HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi‚ which needed to be upgraded.

Giant Stadium in Soshanguve had been vandalised and no money had been allocated to fix it.

“At HM Pitje‚ there is a debate as to who must fix the stadium but discussions are ongoing with the provincial government, because they are the ones who commissioned the project from the beginning. But the mayor has indicated that if a solution is not found‚ we will have to somehow find money and fix the stadium‚” she said.