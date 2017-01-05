Sport

FORMULA ONE

Mercedes ready to ‘unveil beast’

05 January 2017 - 07:41 AM Alan Baldwin
William's Valtteri Bottas of Finland arrives ahead of the third practice. Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
London — Mercedes, who have yet to announce a replacement for retired world champion Nico Rosberg, will present their 2017 car at Silverstone on February23.

It was reported on the Mercedes website on Wednesday the reigning Formula One champions would "unveil the beast to the world" at the British Grand Prix circuit.

Mercedes won 19 of 21 races last season and started all but one from pole position.

They will start the season in Australia in March as favourites for a fourth successive title, with Britain’s triple world champion Lewis Hamilton leading the campaign in the absence of former rival Rosberg.

The German driver stunned Formula One by announcing his retirement five days after winning a first title in Abu Dhabi in late November, saying he had reached the peak and achieved his ambition.

His decision left Mercedes in a difficult position, with other leading drivers all under contract with rivals at such a late point in the year.

It was also an admission of just how tough a teammate Hamilton, who won 10 grands prix to Rosberg’s nine, had been to beat over the season.

Rosberg’s replacement is expected to be announced imminently, with testing starting at the end of February in Spain. Finland’s Valtteri Bottas is seen as a safe bet to land the seat.

The motorsport.com website has reported the Williams driver visited the Mercedes factory over the Christmas break.

The season will see wider tyres, faster cars and revised aerodynamics with Mercedes likely to face a tougher test from rivals Red Bull.

Reuters

