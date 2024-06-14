ANC pushes to secure Ramaphosa’s re-election ahead of parliament sitting
Members of the legislative to meet on Friday to usher in the seventh administration and determine SA’s fate
14 June 2024 - 05:00
Talks between SA's biggest political parties continued late into the night on Thursday, ahead of the first session of parliament since the May 29 general election.
Leaders of SA's two biggest political parties — the ANC and DA — confirmed that they were still ironing out matters close to midnight, ahead of the vote on Friday morning at 10am to elect the speaker of the National Assembly, the deputy speaker and the country's president...
