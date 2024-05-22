EDITORIAL: Cool heads in MK party
Leaders’ initial response to apex court’s Zuma ruling was measured and rational
22 May 2024 - 05:00
There was always the possibility that the Constitutional Court might disqualify Jacob Zuma from standing as the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party candidate in next Wednesday’s general elections.
Monday’s ruling, confirming that Zuma cannot run as an MP candidate for five years after his 2021 conviction, has brought much-needed clarity to the electoral process. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) can now proceed with preparations for the polls...
