Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dream of Iranian stability

Does Pandor mean that the clerical dictatorship will continue to suppress the opposition?

23 May 2024 - 16:07
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: DIRCO

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says she is confident that Iran will maintain stability after losing two of its ministers.

Did she mean she was convinced that the clerical dictatorship will continue to violently suppress the opposition and manage to maintain its version of stability?

But then again, Iran is an expert on stability since it is the one main cause of instability in the wider Middle East.

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

EDITORIAL: Raisi’s death raises questions for Brics+

Combination of his demise and lack of a clear successor to the supreme leader may cause turbulence
Opinion
13 hours ago

Iran bids farewell to its ‘martyred’ president

Ebrahim Raisi’s death comes at a time of deepening crisis between the clerical leadership and citizens
World
2 days ago

Who is Iran’s interim president?

Mohammad Mokhber has stepped into the breach after the death of Ebrahim Raisi
World
3 days ago

ICC prosecutor seeks arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs

Benjamin Netanyahu and Ismail Haniyeh on the list of alleged war crimes perpetrators
World
3 days ago
