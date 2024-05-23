LETTER: Dream of Iranian stability

International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: DIRCO
International relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says she is confident that Iran will maintain stability after losing two of its ministers.
Did she mean she was convinced that the clerical dictatorship will continue to violently suppress the opposition and manage to maintain its version of stability?
But then again, Iran is an expert on stability since it is the one main cause of instability in the wider Middle East.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
Does Pandor mean that the clerical dictatorship will continue to suppress the opposition?
Sydney Kaye
Cape Town
