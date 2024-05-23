Rajasthan face Sunrisers Hyderabad in clash for IPL final spot

Bengaluru — Rajasthan Royals accomplished a nervy chase to stay alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they eliminated Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a four-wicket victory on Wednesday night.

Electing to field, 2008 champions Rajasthan restricted Bengaluru to a below-par 172/8 and returned to chase down the target with one over to spare.

Rajasthan will clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier on Friday for a place in Sunday’s final against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai.

The IPL title eluded Bengaluru once again despite their spectacular resurgence in the second half of the tournament.

Their batting did not click in the eliminator against Rajasthan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.