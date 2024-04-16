Desperate ANC seeks to avoid scrutiny of donations ANC funds
ANC asks potential donors to limit contributions to less than R100,000
16 April 2024 - 05:00
As part of its fundraising efforts leading up to the May 29 polls, the ANC has asked potential donors to limit their contributions to the party to a maximum of R99,000, circumventing the disclosure limit set out in the Political Party Funding Act.
The act requires that political parties declare all donations of more than R100,000...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.