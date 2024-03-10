POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: IEC to assess party compliance — and dash some hopes
Many political parties and independent candidates have not met the conditions to participate in the elections
10 March 2024 - 16:32
The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) will this week disappoint some or perhaps many of the 600 registered political parties and independent candidates when they are informed that they have not complied sufficiently with regulations.
The IEC said in a statement that the chief electoral officer must notify a registered political party and independent candidate that has not fully complied with the required conditions of the noncompliance by March 18. They will have the opportunity to comply by March 20...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.