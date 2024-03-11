Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Rating independent candidates’ chances at the polls

Business Day TV speaks to Prof Samuel Koma, governance expert from the University of Limpopo

11 March 2024 - 21:30
The IEC offices in Centurion, Pretoria. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Independent candidates are allowed to contest for seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislature for the first time in history. Business Day TV spoke to Prof Samuel Koma, governance expert from the University of Limpopo for more insight.

