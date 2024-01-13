Mbombela Stadium in black, green and gold as ANC marks 112th anniversary
Inside the stadium, large Palestinian and Cuban flags could been seen
13 January 2024 - 12:36
The Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, Mpumalanga is decked out in the ANC’s black, green and gold colours, as the governing party marks its 112th anniversary. It is expected that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the event later on Saturday as the keynote speaker.
Hundreds of buses and minibus taxis with Gauteng, North West, and Mpumalanga registration plates were seen transporting attendees to the venue on Saturday. Jovial ANC supporters, decked out in party regalia danced and sang along to popular hits that the vehicles were blasting from their stereos...
