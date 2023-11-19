POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: MPs to vote on closure of Israeli embassy
On Monday, the IEC is expected to give a clear picture of the weekend’s voter registration drive
19 November 2023 - 18:25
MPs in the National Assembly will on Tuesday vote on a motion sponsored by EFF leader Julius Malema on the possibility of closing the Israeli embassy (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-11-16-sa-set-to-step-up-pressure-on-israel-amid-gaza-crisis/) in SA and cutting all diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv.
The draft resolution was debated in a mini-plenary on Thursday, with the house was divided on the motion. The ANC, which has described the war between Israel and Gaza as a genocide against Palestinians, is expected to support an amended version of the EFF motion...
