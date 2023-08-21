Plastic bottles litter the beach in Milnerton, Cape Town. File photo: SUPPLIED
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has indeed done well since assuming office (“SA needs more leaders like Cilliers Brink”, August 17). The problems we are experiencing due to the municipal worker strike are unfortunately leaving residents frustrated.
We understand that contractors pulled out their trucks for safety reasons, specifically in the Moot Street area, but questions arise on how this problem will be solved. We pay almost R400 per bin per month, and for three weeks now our bins have not been emptied. We pay for a service not rendered.
Will these funds be credited to our accounts? Will our electricity now be cut if we refuse to pay? Other suppliers refund customers, so we expect at least that. In areas such as Lynnwood and Pretoria’s eastern suburbs, bins were lifted for the past two weeks. Is this because they are wealthier areas with influence?
Why can't the national or metro police, or soldiers, accompany the contractors to the suburbs so they can deliver the services we pay for? After all, they are paid to provide safety and security.
Magda Van der Westhuizen Via email
LETTER: Credit residents for lack of services
Police could protect contractors while they collect rubbish during Tshwane strike
