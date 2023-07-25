ANC Women’s League will support Cyril Ramaphosa, says new leader Sisisi Tolashe
President is consolidating his bloc, says analyst
25 July 2023 - 18:11
Newly elected president of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) Sisisi Tolashe, a key ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa, vowed on Tuesday the organisation will “support and rally around” the embattled leader, who has come under sharp criticism from former statesmen and business leaders over SA’s weak political leadership.
Ramaphosa, who is serving his second term as ANC president, has been criticised by his political opponents, business, civil society and the media for his slow pace in implementing structural reforms to address the country’s socioeconomic crises...
