Business

National protest: Businesses to defy EFF

Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 10:00 Khulekani Magubane and Thabiso Mochiko

Big business plans to defy  the EFF’s  call for a “national shutdown” tomorrow, though retailers, shopping malls and key economic hubs such as airports and ports have beefed up security.

The EFF has called for the shutdown to back its demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa leave office and to  protest against  load-shedding.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.