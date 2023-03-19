Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Thinking that President Cyril Ramaphosa can help us is to be misguided. He is not interested and is unable to free himself from the clutches of the ANC, writes Sam Mkokeli
Samantha Nobubele Mkandhla is the head of philanthropy and partnerships at Medecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders (MSF)
Big business plans to defy the EFF’s call for a “national shutdown” tomorrow, though retailers, shopping malls and key economic hubs such as airports and ports have beefed up security.
The EFF has called for the shutdown to back its demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa leave office and to protest against load-shedding. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
National protest: Businesses to defy EFF
Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Big business plans to defy the EFF’s call for a “national shutdown” tomorrow, though retailers, shopping malls and key economic hubs such as airports and ports have beefed up security.
The EFF has called for the shutdown to back its demand that President Cyril Ramaphosa leave office and to protest against load-shedding. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.