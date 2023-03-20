Police arrested 550 protesters during EFF’s national day of action

Global markets cheered the latest efforts by governments in the US and Europe to ease a crisis threatening the global banking sector
More than 550 protesters were arrested and 24,300 tyres were confiscated during the EFF’s national day of action on Monday.
“The Natjoints arrested more than 550 protesters for among others public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting,” the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said in a statement on Monday night.
“Of those arrested, Gauteng recorded the highest number of arrests with 149. The Northern Cape recorded the second highest number with 95 arrests. The Eastern Cape also saw 80 protesters arrested, followed by Free State with 64 arrests.
“The number of tyres that were confiscated throughout the country remains at 24,300. These were tyres that were strategically placed for acts of criminality.”
Natjoints spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe commended “the swift response by members of the SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to pockets of opportunistic criminality”.
“The secondary support role of the South African National Defence Force in assisting the work of the police by protecting critical infrastructure such as ports of entry, toll roads and harbours has also yielded positive results.
“The role of private security in the sharing of resources and as a force multiplier on the ground also played a major role in ensuring that law enforcement visibility is heightened.”
Mathe also thanked community police forums, neighbourhood watches and other community groups who supported law enforcement authorities.
“The transport sector, especially the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and National Taxi Alliance (NTI) are commended.
“The Natjoints takes this opportunity to appreciate the protest that proceeded in a peaceful and orderly manner in Pretoria. In the rest of the country, those who were found to be contravening the law were dealt with accordingly, within the ambit of the law.”
Shutdown - Soweto update 2Business owners wake up and assist in protecting your businesses! pic.twitter.com/BPFUsY7Y16— nhlanhlalux (@nhlanhla_lux_) March 20, 2023
Activist Nhlanhla Lux earlier on Monday called on business owners to join members of the Soweto parliament to protect township businesses.
Police arrested 550 protesters during EFF’s national day of action
Gauteng records the highest number of arrests with 149
