Police arrested 550 protesters during EFF’s national day of action

Gauteng records the highest number of arrests with 149

20 March 2023 - 11:26 Staff Writer
UPDATED 21 March 2023 - 16:35
Members of the EFF gather at Church Square after calling for a day of protest and demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns on March 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS
Members of the EFF gather at Church Square after calling for a day of protest and demanding that President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns on March 20 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ALET PRETORIUS

More than 550 protesters were arrested and 24,300 tyres were confiscated during the EFF’s national day of action on Monday.

The Natjoints arrested more than 550 protesters for among others public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting,” the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) said in a statement on Monday night.

“Of those arrested, Gauteng recorded the highest number of arrests with 149. The Northern Cape recorded the second highest number with 95 arrests. The Eastern Cape also saw 80 protesters arrested, followed by Free State with 64 arrests.

“The number of tyres that were confiscated throughout the country remains at 24,300. These were tyres that were strategically placed for acts of criminality.”

Natjoints spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe commended “the swift response by members of the SA Police Service and other law enforcement agencies to pockets of opportunistic criminality”.

“The secondary support role of the South African National Defence Force in assisting the work of the police by protecting critical infrastructure such as ports of entry, toll roads and harbours has also yielded positive results.

“The role of private security in the sharing of resources and as a force multiplier on the ground also played a major role in ensuring that law enforcement visibility is heightened.”

Mathe also thanked community police forums, neighbourhood watches and other community groups who supported law enforcement authorities.

“The transport sector, especially the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) and National Taxi Alliance (NTI) are commended.

“The Natjoints takes this opportunity to appreciate the protest that proceeded in a peaceful and orderly manner in Pretoria. In the rest of the country, those who were found to be contravening the law were dealt with accordingly, within the ambit of the law.”

Activist Nhlanhla Lux earlier on Monday called on business owners to join members of the Soweto parliament to protect township businesses.

National protest: Businesses to defy EFF

Companies will be  open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
2 days ago

SA’s busiest courts in virtual shutdown amid EFF protest

Cases will be postponed or virtual, clogging up under-pressure court roll, during EFF-led anti-government protest
1 day ago

Cocking a snook at high court, Malema tells EFF members to ‘prepare to fight’

Julius Malema said the interdict issued by the high court in Cape Town would not deter them
3 days ago
