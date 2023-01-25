Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ActionSA a spite party

25 January 2023 - 16:15
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

Michael Beaumont of ActionSA claims that “the DA, by its actions, has all but ensured the collapse of a once-viable coalition in Johannesburg” (“ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse”, January 25).

I don’t think Beaumont or anyone from ActionSA has the right to criticise the DA when it comes to the stability of any coalition in the country. ActionSA has used all its political capital and media space to attack the DA, its apparent coalition partner. It has become clear that ActionSA exists as a spite party to enact Herman Mashaba’s vendetta against the DA after his failed stint as DA mayor of Johannesburg.

ActionSA is condemning the DA for not cutting a deal with the Patriotic Alliance (PA), the same party that has corrupt dealings with the ANC and almost torpedoed the coalition last year. With its track record of opportunism, no-one can truly enter into a deal with the PA and expect good faith.

The DA does have a responsibility to protect the voting public from a return to ANC governance or an EFF mayor, but it also can’t be expected to keep a doomed coalition alive in the face of so much internal division and infighting — much of it being caused by ActionSA and the PA.

I don’t blame the DA for seeing Johannesburg as a lost cause. Hopefully it can form a new coalition in future that excludes opportunistic parties that put their own petty vendettas ahead of the stability of the coalition.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse

Phalatse has little chance of surviving a vote of no confidence after a fallout between the DA and the Patriotic Alliance
National
5 hours ago

NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Too many opposition politicians want to be big fish in small ponds

Parties need to stop bickering and begin co-operating if SA wants to rid itself of ANC misrule
Opinion
1 week ago

DA accuses ActionSA of ‘setting up its mayors to fail’

Party lambastes ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba for his ‘perplexing politics’
Politics
2 months ago

LETTER: As ActionSA cozies up to ANC and EFF, what do its voters think?

ActionSA must hold an elective conference, choose leaders and adopt policies and goals indicative of the direction in which it is going
Opinion
2 months ago

LETTER: Voters will need to ask which party they trust to lead coalitions

The DA’s public demonstration of an inability to work in coalition — when coalition governments are the future — makes the party as useful in SA ...
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Cape Town shows the way on energy. ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
ROELOF BOTHA: Reserve Bank’s monetary policy is ...
Opinion
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Like the apartheid state, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DOMINIK HEIL AND MARK PETERS: SA foreign policy ...
Opinion
5.
JOHAN STEYN: Content creators: let AI do the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Too many opposition politicians want to be big fish in ...

Opinion

DA’s image at stake over governance in metros, says analyst

National

LETTER: As ActionSA cozies up to ANC and EFF, what do its voters think?

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.