LETTER: ActionSA a spite party

Australia and Canada are now seen as almost certain to increase rates in the wake of strong economic data
Sterling suffers its biggest one-day drop against the euro as UK economy falls further behind
Power utility says no nuclear fuel shortage is expected
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The move had widely been seen as a way for Lachlan Murdoch to cement his control over the family media empire
The monetary policy committee has once again demonstrated its ignorance over the causes of inflation in 2022
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
The world’s third-biggest carbon polluter joins green bond club to raise funds for renewable energy projects and extreme weather defences
Wise and pragmatic Shukri Conrad takes charge of the ODI squad against England
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Michael Beaumont of ActionSA claims that “the DA, by its actions, has all but ensured the collapse of a once-viable coalition in Johannesburg” (“ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse”, January 25).
I don’t think Beaumont or anyone from ActionSA has the right to criticise the DA when it comes to the stability of any coalition in the country. ActionSA has used all its political capital and media space to attack the DA, its apparent coalition partner. It has become clear that ActionSA exists as a spite party to enact Herman Mashaba’s vendetta against the DA after his failed stint as DA mayor of Johannesburg.
ActionSA is condemning the DA for not cutting a deal with the Patriotic Alliance (PA), the same party that has corrupt dealings with the ANC and almost torpedoed the coalition last year. With its track record of opportunism, no-one can truly enter into a deal with the PA and expect good faith.
The DA does have a responsibility to protect the voting public from a return to ANC governance or an EFF mayor, but it also can’t be expected to keep a doomed coalition alive in the face of so much internal division and infighting — much of it being caused by ActionSA and the PA.
I don’t blame the DA for seeing Johannesburg as a lost cause. Hopefully it can form a new coalition in future that excludes opportunistic parties that put their own petty vendettas ahead of the stability of the coalition.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: ActionSA a spite party
Michael Beaumont of ActionSA claims that “the DA, by its actions, has all but ensured the collapse of a once-viable coalition in Johannesburg” (“ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse”, January 25).
I don’t think Beaumont or anyone from ActionSA has the right to criticise the DA when it comes to the stability of any coalition in the country. ActionSA has used all its political capital and media space to attack the DA, its apparent coalition partner. It has become clear that ActionSA exists as a spite party to enact Herman Mashaba’s vendetta against the DA after his failed stint as DA mayor of Johannesburg.
ActionSA is condemning the DA for not cutting a deal with the Patriotic Alliance (PA), the same party that has corrupt dealings with the ANC and almost torpedoed the coalition last year. With its track record of opportunism, no-one can truly enter into a deal with the PA and expect good faith.
The DA does have a responsibility to protect the voting public from a return to ANC governance or an EFF mayor, but it also can’t be expected to keep a doomed coalition alive in the face of so much internal division and infighting — much of it being caused by ActionSA and the PA.
I don’t blame the DA for seeing Johannesburg as a lost cause. Hopefully it can form a new coalition in future that excludes opportunistic parties that put their own petty vendettas ahead of the stability of the coalition.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ActionSA accuses DA of neglecting Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Too many opposition politicians want to be big fish in small ponds
DA accuses ActionSA of ‘setting up its mayors to fail’
LETTER: As ActionSA cozies up to ANC and EFF, what do its voters think?
LETTER: Voters will need to ask which party they trust to lead coalitions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NICHOLAS WOODE-SMITH: Too many opposition politicians want to be big fish in ...
DA’s image at stake over governance in metros, says analyst
LETTER: As ActionSA cozies up to ANC and EFF, what do its voters think?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.