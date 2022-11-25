Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The gains for the people of SA, especially the poor, will outweigh the costs to a great extent
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
The niche middle-class business United Furniture Outlets struggled due to logistics costs rising from 8%-15% of lounge suite costs to 25%-45%
The Reserve Bank governor says the repo rate at 7% is still negative in real terms
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Class action suits allege banks enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking organisation to ‘churn profits’
South Africans quite like being written off as it lowers expectations and exaggerates successes
The Afrikaans cultural event even asks about who qualifies as Afrikaner
Though ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed the lion’s share of branch support in the ANC leadership nomination process, several headaches await him. He is likely to be paired with treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile as his number two.
Mashatile transcends many factions, bringing with him support that demonstrates cross-cutting cleavages across the party base. Alignment between the two and their support bases will take painstaking management of often thorny dynamics. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cyril Ramaphosa’s headaches before ANC’s conference
Someone like Paul Mashatile is better placed to understand the post-liberation movement ANC
Though ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed the lion’s share of branch support in the ANC leadership nomination process, several headaches await him. He is likely to be paired with treasurer-general and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile as his number two.
Mashatile transcends many factions, bringing with him support that demonstrates cross-cutting cleavages across the party base. Alignment between the two and their support bases will take painstaking management of often thorny dynamics. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.