×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Senegal President Macky Sall reinstates post of prime minister

Former economy minister Amadou Ba becomes prime minister two months after a tense legislative election

18 September 2022 - 22:05 Ngouda Dione and Diadie Ba
Senegal's new Prime Minister Amadou Ba, pictured here at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal, February 16 2020. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-RYNOLDS/REUTERS
Senegal's new Prime Minister Amadou Ba, pictured here at the Presidential Palace in Dakar, Senegal, February 16 2020. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-RYNOLDS/REUTERS

Dakar — Senegalese President Macky Sall has reinstated the post of prime minister, appointing a former economy minister to the job two months after a tense legislative election in which Sall’s ruling coalition lost its comfortable majority.

Amadou Ba, a 61-year-old taxation specialist who has also served as economy and foreign ministers, was named as the West African country’s prime minister, a statement from the presidency said on Saturday.

Ba’s appointment re-establishes the position of prime minister following its abolition in April 2019.

“The major priorities that the president has outlined include improving household purchasing power, taming inflation, security, housing, vocational training, employment and entrepreneurship,” Ba said on national television after a meeting with Sall on Saturday.

Late on Sunday, the president appointed a new government that included 38 ministers. Key ministers from the previous government including defence, interior, foreign affairs and finance, were maintained.

A notable change was Oulimata Sarr, regional director of UN Women, who was appointed minister of economy & planning.

Earlier last week, Senegal’s security forces were called to secure a voting process in parliament and hold back rowdy opposition MPs who tried to disrupt the election of a new president of the National Assembly. The assembly was convening for the first time since July’s election.

Sall came to power in 2012 after unseating long-time president Abdoulaye Wade. He was elected again in 2019 on promises of large-scale infrastructure expansion as the country is set to start producing oil and natural gas next year.

Much of his second term has been marked by economic hardship — partly stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and global fallout linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Political tensions have boiled over Sall’s refusal to publicly rule out a third-term presidential bid in 2024.

Violent protests erupted in Senegal in 2021 when Ousmane Sonko, Sall’s main opponent who came third in the 2019 presidential election, was arrested on rape charges which he denied.

Sonko was released but many protesters saw his arrest as an attempt by Sall to remove a prominent rival and clear his path for a third term bid.

Reuters 

SA abstains in IAEA vote on resolution calling on Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia

Russia and China vote against resolution, while SA joins Egypt, Senegal, Burundi, Vietnam, India and Pakistan in abstaining
World
3 days ago

China to waive some Africa loans and offer $10bn in IMF funds

Announcement highlights Beijing’s efforts to build ties with developing nations
News
3 weeks ago

African migrants flee hunger, poverty and conflict for Spain’s Canary Islands

Two-thirds of African migrants entering Europe now go via the Canaries, government data show
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA abstains in IAEA vote on resolution calling on ...
World / Europe
2.
World leaders pay homage at queen’s coffin
World / Europe
3.
Kashmir fruit growers warn pilgrimage traffic ...
World / Asia
4.
Cancel Zambia debt say experts to bondholders
World / Africa
5.
Scientists plan for calamity as world bombs along ...
World

Related Articles

Blinken launches new Africa strategy amid geopolitical tug-of-war

National

Senegal’s ruling coalition loses parliamentary majority

World / Africa

Senegal’s Macky Sall sees greater support for gas as ‘transition fuel’ in Africa

World / Africa

Senegal votes amid rising political acrimony over soaring prices

World / Africa

African oil and gas in focus as Russian supply is sanctioned

World / Africa

Rich countries investing in fossil fuels is ‘delusional’, says UN chief

World

STEVEN KUO: SA can’t remain an anti-West Brics lackey

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.