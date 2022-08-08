×

Politics

ANC KZN nominates finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Zikalala replacement

KZN finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube will replace Sihle Zikalala as premier, making her the first woman premier for the province

08 August 2022 - 12:05 Thando Maeko

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has named finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Sihle Zikalala’s replacement for premier, making her the first woman premier for the province. 

Zikalala resigned last week after being ousted as the ANC’s chairperson in the province by MPL Siboniso Duma during the provincial elective conference in July. Zikalala, who is largely viewed as Cyril Ramaphosa’s ally, also failed to make it on to the provincial executive committee (PEC). ..

