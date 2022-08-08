ANC KZN nominates finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Zikalala replacement

Dollar supply has dried up ahead of Tuesday’s election in the east African nation
The SA workforce should look like the people who live in the country, not an enclave of a sensitive minority
Kyiv appeals for the area to be made a demilitarised zone amid global alarm over artillery attacks
The ECB plans to rejig its corporate bond portfolio to favour issuers that pollute less.
Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft
Cuban officials are accepting international support in their fight to contain a massive fire at a fuel depot that has left at least 77 injured, 17 missing and sparked a mass evacuation from the area.
Every time All Black coach Ian Foster fronts the media, he presents it with denial, not truth and honest appraisal
It is a U-turn for automakers, who had previously relied on suppliers – or their suppliers – to source semiconductors
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has named finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as Sihle Zikalala’s replacement for premier, making her the first woman premier for the province.
Zikalala resigned last week after being ousted as the ANC’s chairperson in the province by MPL Siboniso Duma during the provincial elective conference in July. Zikalala, who is largely viewed as Cyril Ramaphosa’s ally, also failed to make it on to the provincial executive committee (PEC). ..
