Politics

Three women vie for top post in divided province

ANC to unveil new KZN premier

Nomusa Dube-Ncube, Amanda Bani and Mbali Frazer were interviewed for the position of premier on Saturday

07 August 2022 - 19:34 Mpho Koka

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will announce its premier candidate on Monday after the resignation of Sihle Zikalala.

Zikalala announced his resignation as premier on Friday. He failed to retain his position as provincial chair after losing out to Siboniso Duma during the party’s provincial elective conference two weeks ago...

