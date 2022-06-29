JUSTICE MALALA: What’s left to steal? An election
There’s not much the ANC has not stolen, but a cabal in the party has the IEC in its sights
In April 1655, French king Louis XIV supposedly declared: “L’etat, c’est moi [I am the state].”
It’s nearly four centuries since Louis XIV’s reign. Theories and ideas of the state have evolved significantly since then. Yet, despite the gulf in time and place, the ANC’s attitude towards the state and its institutions has been pretty much the same as Louis’s. Over the past 30 years of ANC governance, the separation between party and state has collapsed...
