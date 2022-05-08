ANC extends Eastern Cape conference for a day after vote dispute
Conference stalls over credentials of region’s voters
08 May 2022 - 20:44
UPDATED 08 May 2022 - 22:54
The battle for control of the ANC in the Eastern Cape raged on at the weekend, with political and legal wrangling forcing organisers to extend the party’s provincial elective congress by a day.
Supporters of premier Oscar Mabuyane and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who are contesting the influential provincial chair position, deadlocked over the adoption of a report on voting delegates attending the gathering...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now