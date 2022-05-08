Politics ANC extends Eastern Cape conference for a day after vote dispute Conference stalls over credentials of region’s voters B L Premium

The battle for control of the ANC in the Eastern Cape raged on at the weekend, with political and legal wrangling forcing organisers to extend the party’s provincial elective congress by a day.

Supporters of premier Oscar Mabuyane and public works MEC Babalo Madikizela, who are contesting the influential provincial chair position, deadlocked over the adoption of a report on voting delegates attending the gathering...