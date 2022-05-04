ANC national officials to meet Eastern Cape counterparts over provincial congress
Provincial party spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela says the logistical aspects of the conference that need to be ironed out will be discussed
04 May 2022 - 12:43
The ANC’s Eastern Cape provincial task team leaders will hold a meeting with the party’s national officials on Wednesday to brief them on the state of readiness for the provincial elective congress starting on Friday.
Provincial party spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said the meeting was due to be held from 2pm on Wednesday and attendees would discuss “all logistical aspects” of the conference that need to be ironed out...
