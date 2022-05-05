National Verification report will determine number of delegates attending ANC conference Andile Lungisa says about 1,600 people are set to attend the conference in East London, where premier Oscar Mabuyane is seeking reelection as provincial party chair B L Premium

The ANC in the Eastern Cape says it will know by Friday how many voting delegates will be allowed to attend the three-day conference starting on the same day that a new provincial leadership is set to be elected.

ANC provincial head of communications Gift Ngqondi told Business Day that a “final verification report” which they expect on Thursday — would determine how many delegates each of the eight regional party structures need to send to the conference...