ANC Eastern Cape elective conference ‘up for grabs’
Calling a winner in what is probably a three-horse race is close to impossible as delegates may yet change their minds, political analysts say
04 May 2022 - 17:28
Friday’s ANC Eastern Cape provincial elective congress is “up for grabs” making it difficult to forecast which faction will emerge victorious, according to political commentators.
The three-day gathering will probably be a three-horse race between premier Oscar Mabuyane, a key ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa; public works MEC Babalo Madikizela; and legislature deputy speaker Mlibo Qoboshiyane...
