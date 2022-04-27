Politics Senior ANC leader pushed aside on allegations of gender-based violence B L Premium

The ANC has put its Gauteng provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, on special leave and called on him to immediately appear before the party’s integrity committee after allegations he physically abused his wife.

The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC), which met on Tuesday, has decided that the allegations, said to be contained in a divorce application by his wife, were serious enough to warrant firm action...