Senior ANC leader pushed aside on allegations of gender-based violence
27 April 2022 - 18:59
The ANC has put its Gauteng provincial secretary, Jacob Khawe, on special leave and called on him to immediately appear before the party’s integrity committee after allegations he physically abused his wife.
The ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC), which met on Tuesday, has decided that the allegations, said to be contained in a divorce application by his wife, were serious enough to warrant firm action...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now