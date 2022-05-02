Politics Western Cape ANC has still not held its provincial conference Time is running out for the party gathering to be held before the June deadline B L Premium

The ANC in the Western Cape has still not held its provincial conference, and it might not do so before the June deadline set by the party’s national executive committee (NEC).

There are 406 wards in the province. To have a provincial conference, 70% (281) of the branches in those wards have to be in good standing. There was some doubt whether this would be achieved before the national conference...