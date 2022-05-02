Western Cape ANC has still not held its provincial conference
Time is running out for the party gathering to be held before the June deadline
02 May 2022 - 20:01
The ANC in the Western Cape has still not held its provincial conference, and it might not do so before the June deadline set by the party’s national executive committee (NEC).
There are 406 wards in the province. To have a provincial conference, 70% (281) of the branches in those wards have to be in good standing. There was some doubt whether this would be achieved before the national conference...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now