POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Ramaphosa postpones Saudi visit to head KZN relief efforts
Treasury commits R1bn to assist those affected by the floods
18 April 2022 - 16:07
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was due to travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, has postponed his visit to the oil-rich kingdom to focus on the government’s intervention after floods left a trail of destruction in KwaZulu-Natal last week.
The presidency said the postponement allows Ramaphosa to meet ministers to determine how the different spheres of the government, with civil society organisations and communities, respond to the crisis...
