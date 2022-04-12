National Premier Sihle Zikalala calls for state of disaster for devastated KwaZulu-Natal Ramaphosa rushes home from Mozambique as catastrophic floods kill 59 people and cause billions or rand in damage B L Premium

President Cyril Ramaphosa is cutting short his trip to Mozambique to visit KwaZulu-Natal, where floods have left more than 59 people dead and hundreds homeless and have caused damage estimated to run into billions of rand.

Ramaphosa, who was due to spend three days at a Southern African Development Community (Sadc) summit in Maputo, is expected to arrive in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, members of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, which advises on crisis management, were told on Tuesday, Business Day has established...