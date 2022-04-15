National Death toll in KZN rises to 341, says premier Sihle Zikalala Power has been restored to much of eThekwini, while three substations remain off after having suffered ‘extensive damage’

The death toll caused by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to 341, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Thursday evening

The eThekwini metropolitan municipality was hardest hit, with 301 deaths recorded. Ugu on the south coast recorded six, Umzinytathi two, King Cetshwayo four and iLembe 28. About 55 injuries have been registered...