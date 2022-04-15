×

April 11-13  — Shipping containers that were caught in floods after heavy rains lie abandoned on a road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. By Wednesday, the death toll from floods had risen to more than 260. President Cyril Ramaphosa toured the area. 

April 12 — Drivers push their three-wheelers in Colombo, Sri Lanka, while waiting in a line to buy petrol at a Ceylon Ceypetco fuel station on a main road, amid the country’s economic crisis.

Picture: REUTERS/DINUKA LIYANAWATTE
April 12 — Medical workers in protective suits wave at Changchun residents during a farewell ceremony before returning to Meihekou, from which they were dispatched to help curb Covid-19 in Changchun, Jilin province, China.

Picture: CHINA DAILY/REUTERS
April 13 — International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan stands next to a grave where the remains of three bodies were found, in the town of Bucha, outside Kyiv, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

April 13 — Hindu devotees dance after applying paints to their bodies as they celebrate the Lal Kach festival in Munshiganj, Bangladesh.

Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD PONIR HOSSAIN
April 13 — Women carry rubbish bags after collecting recyclable materials among rubbish at the Goudkoppies landfill site near Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
April 13  — Orthodox Jewish men prepare matza, a traditional unleavened bread eaten during the upcoming Jewish holiday of Passover, in Komemiyut, Israel.

Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
April 13 — Bette-May Waine, right, welcomes her grandchild Mackenzie Waine and family from Australia for a holiday, at Auckland International Airport. New Zealand borders reopened to Australian tourists from midnight on Tuesday. 

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/FIONA GOODALL
