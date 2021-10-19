National Ramaphosa urges ANC candidates to fix finances and service delivery

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday introduced the governing party’s almost 10,000 candidates for the upcoming local government elections, mandating them to fix municipal finances, and provide basic services to communities if they win.

In his keynote address at a party function in Alberton, the ANC president said the candidates have pledged to serve their communities with honesty and dedication and end the scourges of corruption, fraud and patronage...