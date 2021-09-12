Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes fixed on apex court The Constitutional Court has called for affidavits and submissions on the decision to reopen the nomination of party candidates B L Premium

There is much anticipation, though no certainty, that the Constitutional Court will this week consider the application by the DA to oppose the decision by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen the nomination of party candidates, which will favour the ANC.

The DA says this decision is unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid...