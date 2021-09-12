POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: All eyes fixed on apex court
The Constitutional Court has called for affidavits and submissions on the decision to reopen the nomination of party candidates
12 September 2021 - 16:10
There is much anticipation, though no certainty, that the Constitutional Court will this week consider the application by the DA to oppose the decision by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to reopen the nomination of party candidates, which will favour the ANC.
The DA says this decision is unconstitutional, unlawful and invalid...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now