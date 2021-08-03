National FISCAL FRAMEWORK Taxman’s lucky break eases pressure on SA coffers Booming tax revenues of up to R100bn are expected to improve public finances — but SA is not out of the fiscal woods

Booming tax revenues for the first quarter of the fiscal year will boost the government’s plan to slow down rising debt and knock public finances into better shape even as it grapples with the effects of the level 4 lockdown and recent civil unrest.

This is provided not too much of the windfall is spent ahead of next February, which would be difficult in a context of rising demands...