FISCAL FRAMEWORK
Taxman’s lucky break eases pressure on SA coffers
Booming tax revenues of up to R100bn are expected to improve public finances — but SA is not out of the fiscal woods
03 August 2021 - 05:09
Booming tax revenues for the first quarter of the fiscal year will boost the government’s plan to slow down rising debt and knock public finances into better shape even as it grapples with the effects of the level 4 lockdown and recent civil unrest.
This is provided not too much of the windfall is spent ahead of next February, which would be difficult in a context of rising demands...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.