National Asking parliament to postpone elections is not the correct approach, IEC says On Friday, the IEC presented its case to the constitutional court to have the local government elections postponed

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) says approaching parliament to amend the constitution to allow it to conduct the municipal polls beyond October 27 would set an undesirable precedent.

The electoral body’s application to the constitutional court to delay the local government elections beyond the five-year expiry term of municipal councils was heard on Friday...