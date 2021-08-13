Economy No changes to fiscal framework expected, says Godongwana Newly appointed finance minister Enoch Godongwana promises ‘continuity’ on the policy path set by his predecessor Tito Mboweni BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has moved to assure international investors that he is committed to the policy trajectory set out by his predecessor Tito Mboweni, saying on Friday that he sees “no changes” in SA’s fiscal framework.

A week into his appointment, Godongwana told a global investor call that “what my predecessor set out in the [medium-term expenditure framework] and the fiscal framework is to some extent sacrosanct”. He also underscored the government’s commitment to structural reforms highlighting progress made in areas such as electricity...