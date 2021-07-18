Mobile operators count the cost of looting and vandalism
MTN closes more than 100 stores in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, and Cell C says 14 of its stores have been affected
18 July 2021 - 16:08
While the past week’s unrest and violence has been focused on retailers and supermarket chains, mobile operators have reported that their stores and network towers have not been spared, with service for customers in some parts of SA affected.
SA’s second-largest mobile operator, MTN, said it has had to close more than 100 stores mostly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. “Over 100 base stations are currently down, and our technicians can’t safely reach the sites for repairs, due to the ongoing unrest,” said Godfrey Motsa, head of MTN SA. ..
