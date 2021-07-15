POLICE MINISTER VISITS PHOENIX
Not all looters are poor and hungry, says Bheki Cele
Minister says hungry people don’t steal bullets from a gun shop or have a party on the beach
15 July 2021 - 18:54
The people who looted shops are not all poor and hungry; some “elements” deliberately hijacked the protests for their own ends, police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday.
The minister acknowledged racial tensions in Phoenix, a township about 25km north of Durban, saying locals had reported incidents of racial profiling of the occupants of cars that were stopped. But, said Cele, criminality was the main problem — with members of different demographic groups in Phoenix uniting to loot. ..
