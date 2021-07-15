Economy Mining is intact amid unrest, says Minerals Council SA Export services through the Durban harbour are yet to resume but rail shipments of coal to Richards Bay continue BL PREMIUM

Despite widespread unrest which has crippled economic infrastructure such as roads, ports, rail and the country’s largest fuel refinery, SA’s mining sector has not been significantly impacted, the industry has said.

“At this stage the mining sector is not materially affected by the unrest,” Roger Baxter CEO of the Minerals Council SA told Business Day on Thursday after days of continued looting and vandalism engulfed Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal...