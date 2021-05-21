Politics Phumzile van Damme the latest black leader to quit DA amid infighting Van Damme, who has in the past been involved in public spats with other DA leaders including Helen Zille, blames ‘clique of individuals’ BL PREMIUM

After electoral setbacks in crucial by-elections that show it haemorrhaging support, the internal fights in SA’s official opposition burst into the open again with the resignation of another black leader.

Phumzile van Damme, who has in the past been involved in public spats with other DA leaders including Helen Zille, the chair of its federal council, announced on Thursday that she is stepping down as an MP and party member, citing the influence of a “clique of individuals”...