Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Maimane, Steenhuisen and the rational centre Even the most ardent ‘classical liberals’ must admit a white president is simply not a realistic prospect BL PREMIUM

The headline was startling. John Steenhuisen, the Sunday Times was claiming, would “work with Cyril” in a coalition government, but not with DD Mabuza.

In our intensely partisan and Balkanised political set-up it was dramatic stuff, but Steenhuisen’s party seemed to absorb the blow without its usual shrillness...