JOHN STEENHUISEN: Reject SA’s socialist slide

While the world’s last few pockets of socialism slowly come to terms with the inevitable failure of this ideology and have started reversing some of their policies, our ANC government is pretending not to see any of this.

It still has every intention of pursuing its vision of a socialist utopia, as though we’re still in the mid-20th century and the Soviet Union is stronger than ever. In recent years, countries like Venezuela, Cuba and Zimbabwe have all taken steps to undo some of the devastation caused by their flirtation with this ideology.

From Venezuela’s decision to start returning state businesses to private hands, to Zimbabwe’s announcement that it will return expropriated farms — or at least offer victims compensation — the message is clear: don’t do what we did; it doesn’t work.

And yet, the ANC is still betting on nationalisation and expropriation.

Venezuela’s spectacular fall — from one of the world’s most prosperous nations to a country with hyperinflation, empty shelves, 96% of people below the poverty line and 5-million economic refugees — coincided with its swing to socialism. The decline started in the 1970s as the petroleum industry was nationalised, but it was under Marxist populist Hugo Chávez in the 2000s that its economy really stepped off the cliff, as agriculture, transport and mining were nationalised too.

Argentina also learnt the hard way that wealthy nations can quickly become impoverished if they let the state take control of the economy. In the first half of the 20th century, Argentina was one of the world’s richest nations. But once it embraced "democratic socialism" with its massive, all-controlling government, its fortunes changed dramatically.

Compared to countries that opened up their economies and embraced private enterprise — like Singapore and the Seychelles — the contrast couldn’t be more obvious.

There’s no other way to interpret this: only free markets produce the price signals that decision-makers need to make optimised decisions, which in turn produce a functional economy and a prosperous society.