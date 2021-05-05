Politics

ANC clean-up moves up a gear with Magashule’s suspension

Ousted secretary-general fires back, saying he has power to eject Ramaphosa

05 May 2021 - 23:04 Hajra Omarjee and Natasha Marrian

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda is finally bearing fruit after the governing ANC formally suspended senior leaders facing criminal charges, the most prominent of them being party secretary-general Ace Magashule, who immediately hit back against the decision, and the president.

In a first for the 109-year-old party, Magashule — an elected official in arguably the second most powerful post in the party after the president — was informed of his suspension through a letter signed by his deputy Jessie Duarte...

