ANC clean-up moves up a gear with Magashule’s suspension
Ousted secretary-general fires back, saying he has power to eject Ramaphosa
05 May 2021 - 23:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reform agenda is finally bearing fruit after the governing ANC formally suspended senior leaders facing criminal charges, the most prominent of them being party secretary-general Ace Magashule, who immediately hit back against the decision, and the president.
In a first for the 109-year-old party, Magashule — an elected official in arguably the second most powerful post in the party after the president — was informed of his suspension through a letter signed by his deputy Jessie Duarte...
