CAROL PATON: ANC deployment at heart of its failure to govern SA National executive committee member Godongwana admits unqualified and unaccountable people are staffing the state

While the Zondo commission on state capture cannot bring us convictions of the corrupt, it has brought many other great things. Among the best and most important was the light shone into the black box of the ANC’s deployment policy over the past week.

There is no other single factor that is as responsible for the ANC’s failure to govern effectively over the past 25 years. The deployment of cadres has hollowed out the state and all its key institutions of expertise and objectivity, it has opened the door to corruption on a grand scale in state-owned enterprises, and it has collapsed the distinction between party and state and provided cover for widespread looting, from the highest political office in the land to the smallest town and municipality...