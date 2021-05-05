ANC calls for discipline as defiant Magashule claims right to suspend Ramaphosa
Secretary-general’s extraordinary letter states no specific charges against president nor process followed, and comes after he himself has been suspended by the party
05 May 2021 - 22:51
The ANC has called for discipline after Ace Magashule’s extraordinary reaction to his suspension from the party, claiming a unilateral power to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office on unspecified corruption charges.
After being served with his own suspension, having defied the national executive committee’s (NEC’s) resolution that officials facing criminal charges step down, the secretary-general issued his own statement on Wednesday night saying he was “summarily” suspending Ramaphosa. He said he had such powers as secretary-general though he didn’t specify what legal or organisational process he had followed...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now