Politics ANC calls for discipline as defiant Magashule claims right to suspend Ramaphosa Secretary-general's extraordinary letter states no specific charges against president nor process followed, and comes after he himself has been suspended by the party

The ANC has called for discipline after Ace Magashule’s extraordinary reaction to his suspension from the party, claiming a unilateral power to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office on unspecified corruption charges.

After being served with his own suspension, having defied the national executive committee’s (NEC’s) resolution that officials facing criminal charges step down, the secretary-general issued his own statement on Wednesday night saying he was “summarily” suspending Ramaphosa. He said he had such powers as secretary-general though he didn’t specify what legal or organisational process he had followed...