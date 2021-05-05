National More funds found for cash-strapped Zondo commission The commission was not allocated any money in the February budget BL PREMIUM

The Treasury and the department of justice have managed to dig up an extra R75m for the commission of inquiry into state capture to cover some of its costs until its planned conclusion at the end of June.

The commission, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo — which was established by former president Jacob Zuma in January 2018 to investigate allegations of corruption, fraud and state capture — had, by the end of December, cost the state nearly R800m. It did not receive an additional allocation in the February budget for the second year in a row and has been running short of funds...