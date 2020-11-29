Politics POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa faces a testing week Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane will cross-examine public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Monday BL PREMIUM

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face his first motion of no confidence in parliament this week ahead of the ANC’s last national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the year at which issues of corruption and stepping aside are expected to top the agenda.

The NEC will be handed a legal opinion by senior counsel on whether it should implement the decision that any member facing formal charges in court for corruption or other crimes must step down from their positions in the party and the government...